Katy Perry Celebrates ‘American Idol’ Birthday with Cute Throwback Pic (and Story) From Her 21st

Katy Perry celebrated American Idol‘s 21st anniversary by posting a picture from her own sweet 21. The now-38-year-old singer shared the fresh-faced pic with fans on Sunday (March 5), in which she posed makeup-free in a tan, fringed-sleeve t-shirt while smiling into the camera.

“#idol is celebrating its 21st bday this year. When I turned 21 I rented a roller skating rink 🛼 and had McDonald’s 🫶🏼 “cater” along w/ 2 kegs in the middle of the rink,” Perry wrote in the caption to the backstage snap. “And two friends broke bones but we had a lot of fun (so I was told idk I had just turned 21 🤸🏻‍♀️🍹) anyway watch #idol rn.” The singer also encouraged her fans to let her know what they did for their 21st, if they can remember it.

Their answers were hilarious, ranging from a dinner at Olive Garden with mom and dad and a first taste of wine (with the ‘rents, anyway), to a trip to the hospital for gallbladder surgery and a pregnant woman who went to see the Ramones. There was even the tale of a Hawaiian-themed party in snow-packed Vail, Colorado in Dec. 1985 where all the guests showed up in shorts and Hawaiian shirts.

Perry has been posting up at the Idol judge’s desk since 2018 with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and the trio kicked off the show’s 21st season on Feb. 19; Idol airs on ABC on Sundays at 8 p.m.

Check out Perry’s post below.