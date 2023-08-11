Katharine McPhee Foster Cancels Jakarta Shows Due to ‘Horrible Tragedy’ in Family

Katharine McPhee Foster alerted her fans that she has been forced to cancel the final two dates in Jakarta this week due to an emergency in her family. The singer — who rose to fame as Katharine McPhee when she was the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol — posted a message on Instagram on Friday morning (Aug. 11) explaining the situation.

“It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” she said of herself and husband songwriter/composer David Foster.

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

At press time the singer/actress had not detailed the nature of the family tragedy, but she had received a number of supportive messages from her friends, including husband Foster’s ex, actress/songwriter Linda Thompson, who wrote, “sending you and David love & hoping that everything is OK.” Nicole Scherzinger wrote, “sending my love and prayers for your family,” while Orange is the New Black actress Kimiko Glenn, fellow former Idol contestant Pia Toscano and Amanda Kloots offered their love and support as well.

McPhee and Foster, who have a two-year-old son, started dating in 2017 and got married in 2019; David Foster has five daughters from his previous relationships. The couple have been on the road together this summer on the David Foster & Friends tour, with the Jakarta dates slated to kick-off at the Sentul International Convention Centre on Saturday (Aug. 12).

A spokesperson for McPhee Foster had no additional comment at press time.

