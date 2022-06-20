Kate Bush Salutes ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Duffer Brothers as Records Tumble

Kate Bush is on top of the hill right now, and busting records along the way.

The enigmatic English singer has achieved the unthinkable, with her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” reaching No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia for the very first time, topping the Billboard Global 200 survey and entering into the U.S. Top 5.

With her Hounds of Love hit climbing to the summit in her homeland, Bush smashes a string of records — among them, setting a new mark as the oldest solo female artist to summit.

Success has many parents. For Bush and “Running Up That Hill,” the Duffer brothers are the fathers of this unusual success story.

Explore Explore Duffer brothers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The North Carolina-raised siblings, Matt and Ross Duffer, are the creators of Stranger Things, and the architects of the upside down universe that has spellbound millions of fans around the globe.

The bros “have created four extraordinary series of ‘Stranger Things’ in which the child actors have grown into young adults,” writes Bush on her official website.

“In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that’s incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.”

By featuring “Running Up That Hill” in “such a positive light” during the current season four, as “a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters),” she continues, “the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.”

Bush adds, “I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

Stranger Things is itself a record-breaker.

According to Netflix’s internal measurement, season four racked up 286.79 million hours of viewing time worldwide from May 25-27, easily smashing the old mark, according to The Hollywood Reporter.