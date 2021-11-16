Kacey Musgraves Delivers Delicate Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

Kacey Musgraves serves a hearty helping of Coldplay’s 2005 hit “Fix You” in Chipotle’s new short film supporting farmers.

The country-pop sensation performs her cover in a nearly three-minute stop-motion animated flick, which the Mexican fast food restaurant chain revealed Monday to support the next generation of farmers. Chipotle is working to preserve the future of real food through seed grants, scholarships and a campaign to transfer more than 1 million acres of farmland to young farmers.

Musgraves elaborates further on why the cause is important in a behind-the-scenes video of her “Fix You” cover, where she explains how taking over a family farm isn’t as simple of a concept as it used to be. “Now, these farmers are getting too old to take care of it themselves, and they don’t really have anyone to pass the torch to,” she says in the clip before delving into the first verse of the Coldplay classic.

“And the tears come streaming down your face/ When you lose something you can’t replace/ When you love someone, but it goes to waste/ Could it be worse?” she laments while being backed by acoustic guitars, a piano and weepy cello. The lyrics soundtracks a pivotal scene when a farmer puts the land that was passed down to him up for sale.

“Fix You” was released as the second single from the British rock band’s third studio album X&Y in 2005. The song broke into the top five of Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart.

Watch A Future Begins short film, as well as the “Kacey Musgraves: Making of ‘Fix You,'” below, and listen to her version of “Fix You” on digital and streaming providers here.



