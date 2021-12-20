What’s Your Favorite K-Pop Song of 2021? Vote!

As the year winds to a close, it’s a great time to look back on all the incredible music fans were gifted with this year, and the realm of K-pop is no exception.

From BTS‘ “Butter”-y domination to long-awaited solo singles from Blackpink‘s Rosé (“On the Ground,” “Gone”) and Lisa (“Lalisa,” “Money”), some of the genre’s biggest stars continued to reach new career highs throughout 2021. Meanwhile, idols like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE and Seventeen celebrated well-earned breakthrough moments on the Billboard charts.

So now, Billboard wants to know: Which K-pop hit was your favorite release of 2021? Did you prefer a boy band like NCT Dream (“Hot Sauce”) or CIX (“Cinema”)? What about a solo star like IU (“Lilac”), Red Velvet‘s Wendy (“Like Water”) or Girls Generation alum Taeyeon (“Weekend”)? Or maybe you prefer relative newcomers like aespa (“Next Level”), STAYC (“ASAP”) or EPEX (“Lock Down”).

Whatever your cup of tea when it comes to the wide world of K-pop, let your voice be heard and vote in Billboard‘s official end-of-year poll below!