Justin Timberlake, Timbaland & Nelly Furtado Reunite for New Single: Here’s When It Arrives

Sixteen years after notching a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with “Give It to Me,” the trio behind that track is reuniting for a brand new single. On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Timbaland shared a teaser video announcing a new collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

“WE BACK,” Timbaland captioned the Instagram post, alongside a barrage of emojis of peeking eyes and exploding heads. “Da king has returned!”

The teaser begins with the phrase “The time has come” emblazoned across the screen before cutting to a clip of an old Timbaland-Furtado performance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. Brief video snippets and headline clippings showcasing the evolution of Timbaland’s career and relationships with both Furtado and Timberlake flash across the screen, eventually giving way to the song’s official release date. The new single from Timbaland, Furtado and Timberlake is slated for a Sept. 1 release. The title is still yet to be revealed.

Timbaland also shared the teaser to his Instagram Story, writing, “Watch me work, da king is back. Album [in] Nov.” The as-yet-untitled album will be Timbaland’s first since 2009’s Shock Value II, which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200. Both Timberlake and Furtado also shared the teaser to their respective Instagram Stories with more eye emojis; the “Say It Right” singer added a raising hand emoji as well.

Timbaland’s announcement comes nearly exactly one month after he shared Instagram posts showing him and Timberlake on a FaceTime call with Furtado while the two worked on Timberlake’s forthcoming sixth studio album. “Da dream team,” he captioned the post.

All three artists have released singles this year. In March, Timbaland teamed up with “Whole Lotta Money” rapper BIA for a collaboration titled “I’m That Bitch.” In June, Furtado unleashed her first single as a lead artist in five years with the Dom Dolla-assisted “Eat Your Man,” which peaked at No. 15 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. The following month (July 12), Timberlake guested on the remix to Coco Jones’ “ICU,” which climbed to No. 62 on the Hot 100, albeit without a credit for the “Mirrors” singer.

Check out Timbaland’s announcement: