Justin Timberlake Just Wants to ‘Dance Dance Dance’ After Players Choir ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ Cover on ‘AGT’

Justin Timberlake poses with the Contemporary Icon Award backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City.

The Players Choir made it look easy on Tuesday night’s (Aug. 9) during the live qualifying round on America’s Got Talent. The brawny belters followed up their earlier beloved audition cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” with a contemporary classic that got the attention of the original’s singer: Justin Timberlake.

Explore Explore Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

JT posted a pair of hands up emoji along with a short clip of the high-energy performance of his Trolls smash “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” giving the group of former NFL players props for their take on the song that is among the top-charting songs ever on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart.

The group kicked off with a gospel-y a cappella intro before they busted out some choreo and the beat kicked in as the stout gridiron veterans showed off their impressive pipes while the air in the Pasadena studio filled with confetti. The vibe was so infectious that judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell couldn’t help but clap along before giving the nimble NFLers a standing ovation.

Among the members of the Choir are: Tully Banta-Cain, Willie Yarbary, Bryan Scott, Bryant McKinnie, Isaiah McKenzie, Stephen Pierce, Leonard Weaver, Jamon Brown, Cameron Lamark Newton, Prince Amukamara and Jamon Brown.

The Players Choir debuted in Phoenix in 2008 during the 9th Super Bowl Gospel Celebration and the rotation of more than 60 current and former professional football players perform all around the country to raise money and awareness for charities; the recently took the stage to sing the National Anthem at February’s 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Watch the performance and check out JT’s tweet below.