Justin Timberlake’s ‘Mirrors’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Justin Timberlake is adding another impressive accolade to his list of achievements. The singer’s music video for his 2013 hit “Mirrors” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, the video platform announced on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

The eight-minute visual features an elderly couple, who, in an attempt to hold on to the memories of their youth, have several flashbacks to when they were decades younger and first fell in love after a chance encounter. The teenaged version of the couple later goes on a proper first date to a fun house, where they step into a photo booth to take pictures, but instead of seeing the image of them just moments prior, the aged-up pair is what the photo reflects back to them.

Various scenes from their life — including marriage and a blowout fight — speed by until their story ends with the woman being left behind by her husband. Timberlake doesn’t appear until the elderly woman takes off her wedding and unknowingly drops it into his palm. He ponders a room full of mirrors and looks at his reflection before the scene fades to black.

“Mirrors” is Timberlake’s second-longest running hit single on the Billboard Hot 100 to date. The track peaked in the No. 2 spot on the all-genre chart in 2013, where it spent a total of 42 weeks. The song was dethroned three years later by his 2016 track “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and spent 52 weeks on the chart. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” was also the 10-time Grammy winner’s first video to surpass one billion views on the video streaming platform.

In addition to “Mirrors,” YouTube also announced that Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 1999 hit “Still Dre” has also joined the Billion Views Club, after the hip-hop legends performed the song during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 13.

Revisit Timberlake’s video for “Mirrors” below.