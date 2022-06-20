Justin Timberlake Celebrates Father’s Day With Rare Pic of Sons: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City.

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday (June 19) by sharing a rare photo of the two sons he shares with wife Jessica Biel. The sweet shot featured the boys — Silas, 7, Phineas, 22 months — sharing a piano bench and tickling the ivories in a scene sure to warm their dad’s heart.

And indeed, JT’s accompanying message was proof of his proud papa moment. “My two favorite melodies,” Justin write alongside two heart emoji. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!” Biel got in on the action too, posting her own pic, which like Timberlake’s kept the boy’s faces obscured to maintain the family’s privacy.

In Biel’s snap, Timberlake — rocking a serious Sunday dad look of sweatpants, tie dye long-sleeve t-shirt and bucket hat — is wrapping his arms around the whole the fam. “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world,” she wrote. “I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s–t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

It was an action-packed weekend for Timberlake, who also popped up at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival in Washington, D.C. alongside the reunited Clipse, T.I. and N.O.R.E. A highlight of the night with Pharrell’s “Phriends” included Clipse (Malice and Pusha T) performing live together for the first time in years and Justin hitting the stage on Saturday night with Williams for runs through his hits “Senorita,” “Rock Your Body,” “My Love” with T.I., “Sexy Back” and “Like I Love You.”

Check out Timberlake and Biel’s sweet posts below.