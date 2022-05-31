Justin Bieber Pays Sweet Tribute to Sister Jazmyn on Her 14th Birthday

Justin Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Justin Bieber paid sweet tribute to his younger half-sister Jazmyn on Monday (May 30) on her 14th birthday. “Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber,” the singer wrote.

He also posted a series of pics Jazmyn, who, along with 12-year-old brother Jaxon, are Justin’s half-siblings from his dad Jeremy’s relationship with his ex, Erin Wagner. The pics take the sibs in reverse order, from a fairly recent snap to one of a toddler Jazmyn making a silly face and a third when she is just a baby.

Some of Bieber’s famous music pals weighed in as well, offering up their own birthday wishes, including Sean Kingston, who posted a heart emoji and “angel,” as well as frequent producer Poobear (“HBD!!!”) and SB Projects presidnet Allison Kaye (“Happy birthday Jazzy!!!!!!!!!!!!”).

Earlier this month, Jazmyn posted her own pics of a hang she had with Justin and wife Hailey Bieber during their trip to Canada in a post she dubbed “fam time.”

Bieber recently announced that his global Justice world tour will be trekking to India on Oct. 18 for a show at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking just his second-ever show in India; he played in Mumbai in May 2017 as part of his Purpose world tour, drawing more than 40,000 fans. The Dehli show will be the first big stadium show by a foreign act since the onset of the pandemic and the first since U2 closed their Joshua Tree tour in Mumbai in Dec. 2019.

See Justin’s birthday tribute to Jazmyn below.