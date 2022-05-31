Justin Bieber Pays Sweet Tribute to Sister Jazmyn on Her 14th Birthday

Justin Bieber paid sweet tribute to his younger half-sister Jazmyn on Monday (May 30) on her 14th birthday. “Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber,” the singer wrote.
He also posted a series of pics Jazmyn, who, along with 12-year-old brother Jaxon, are Justin’s half-siblings from his dad Jeremy’s relationship with his ex, Erin Wagner. The pics take the sibs in reverse order, from a fairly recent snap to one of a toddler Jazmyn making a silly face and a third when she is just a baby.
Some of Bieber’s famous music pals weighed in as well, offering up their own birthday wishes, including Sean Kingston, who posted a heart emoji and “angel,” as well as frequent producer Poobear (“HBD!!!”) and SB Projects presidnet Allison Kaye (“Happy birthday Jazzy!!!!!!!!!!!!”).
Earlier this month, Jazmyn posted her own pics of a hang she had with Justin and wife Hailey Bieber during their trip to Canada in a post she dubbed “fam time.”
Bieber recently announced that his global Justice world tour will be trekking to India on Oct. 18 for a show at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking just his second-ever show in India; he played in Mumbai in May 2017 as part of his Purpose world tour, drawing more than 40,000 fans. The Dehli show will be the first big stadium show by a foreign act since the onset of the pandemic and the first since U2 closed their Joshua Tree tour in Mumbai in Dec. 2019.
See Justin’s birthday tribute to Jazmyn below.