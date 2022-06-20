Justin Bieber Shouts Out Dad on Father’s Day, Says ‘Best Is Still Ahead Of Us’

Justin Bieber paid tribute to his dad Jeremy Bieber on Sunday (June 19) in a sweet Father’s Day post featuring a throwback picture of father and son. In the snap, a pint-sized Justin is smiling as he chills by a river with his shirtless, inked-up dad. “Love you pops!” Bieber wrote. “Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son.”

The note was the first word fans have heard from Justin in several days as the singer continues his recovery from complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And though he did not mention his medical issues in his Father’s Day note, the impact of his struggle with the nerve disorder continues to impact JB’s summer schedule.

Last week the singer postponed the remaining dates on his Justice Tour as he follows doctor’s orders to rest.

Bieber, 28, revealed in a video two weeks ago that he’s suffering from partial facial paralysis due to the viral infection, and that his serious symptoms forced him to pause his Justice World Tour in order to receive treatment. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” read a statement from AEG Presents announcing the postponement of the rest of the U.S. dates.

The postponements included a planned appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on Thursday (June 24), as well as planned gigs this week in Boston and St. Louis. Additional dates in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3), have also been impacted. The Justice tour is currently slated to head to Europe in early August.

