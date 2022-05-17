Justin Bieber Doubles Down on Tim Hortons Collab With ‘Biebs Brew’

Justin Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Justin Bieber is teaming up with beloved Canadian donut chain Tim Hortons for another exclusive product roll-out. The follow-up to their 2021 Timbiebs Timbits is a French vanilla cold brew dubbed “Biebs Brew,” which will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 6.

“It’s worth the wait,” Hortons tweeted out on Tuesday (May 17) along with a pic of the singer holding a plastic cup with the special blend. In a 10-second ad for the product, Bieber once again takes his place in a conference room at Hortons, pops his feet up on the table, takes a sip and repeats the “worth the wait” tagline.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” Bieber said in a statement. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.” The statement noted that the Bieber drink was hatched when the company found out that the singer prefers his coffee on ice.

The second team-up comes after Hortons got in the kitchen with Justin last year to cook up some fresh donut flavors for their snackable Timbiebs Timbits donut holes, which included chocolate white fudge, birthday cake waffle and sour cream chocolate chip. The Bits will be back in June along with the Biebs Brew, with fans able to order them together on the Tims app as a “Biebs Bundle,” which includes a large Brew and a 10-packs of Timbits for $5.

June 6th. It’s worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/7Uz0AMmqwq — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 17, 2022