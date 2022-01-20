Justin Bieber to Headline LA ‘Homecoming’ Event for Super Bowl Weekend: Exclusive

Justin Bieber photographed on Feb. 20, 2021 at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. Styling by Karla Welch. Grooming by Brittany Sullivan at Mane Addicts. X karla t-shirt, JW Anderson pants.

Justin Bieber is helping to kick off Super Bowl weekend with a special one-night-only performance next month in Los Angeles.

The singer is set to headline The h.wood Group’s “Homecoming Weekend” pop-up bash in LA, where Super Bowl 2022 is taking place. Bieber hits the stage on Friday, Feb. 11, and is joined on the star-studded bill by Marshmello, who will perform a special DJ set. The event will also feature DJ Tay James, WE THE BAND, DJ Fred Matters and Devin Lucien, who will all play in a converted event space outside the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Presented by online shopping site REVOLVE and crypto service MALÏBU and produced by Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum of Uncommon Entertainment, “Homecoming Weekend” marks Bieber’s first live appearance of 2022 and comes ahead of his rescheduled Justice World Tour, which kicks off Feb. 18 in San Diego. The invite-only event is expected to attract a host of A-listers across music, fashion, sports and entertainment. Previous events from REVOLVE and The h.wood Group have brought out stars like Chris Evans, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Diddy, French Montana and Post Malone.

This year’s event will also feature a special appearance from Drake, who is set to appear on Feb. 12. Organizers say more guests and performers will be announced leading up to the event.

Though they’ve organized a number of Super Bowl-related events in the past, The h.wood Group co-owners John Terzian and Brian Toll say Super Bowl LVI is special, as the big game makes its return to their hometown of Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“Combining sports, entertainment and music only happens like this once a year,” the two say in a release. “‘Homecoming Weekend’ will be the hottest ticket during the biggest weekend in sports and both nights are guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind experiences where everyone will want to be at.”

“We are excited to partner with John, Brian and the h.wood team for this exciting lifestyle moment in our mutual hometown of Los Angeles,” adds Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO, REVOLVE Group, INC. “Our brands are very aligned with our respective offering of next-level cultural experiences from fashion and travel, to music and sports. The Super Bowl brings all of these arenas together for the ultimate entertainment event, and the timing couldn’t be better as we expand our reach into the menswear market in 2022.”

Super Bowl LVI takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and will air live on NBC, with streaming on Peacock. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform at the halftime show.