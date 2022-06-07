Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Due to Sickness

Justin Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Justin Bieber has paused his Justice World Tour due to sickness, hours before his first scheduled night in Toronto.

The next few shows will be rescheduled, he wrote on Instagram Story, and the new dates are yet to be announced.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” the “Peaches” singer wrote. He said he will have to postpone the next few shows, per doctor’s orders, but did not share any more specifics.

After a scheduled two-night run at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Bieber was slated to travel to Washington, D.C., next, followed by two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Whether these shows will be affected is yet unknown.

“To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better,” Bieber wrote on the story, which was reposted by his manager Scooter Braun.

The Justice World Tour was originally slated to take place in summer 2020 as the Changes Tour but was postponed to 2021, then again to 2022 due to COVID-19. Two of his previous shows in Las Vegas were also postponed after his positive COVID-19 test results. Fans who hold tickets for the Toronto shows have taken to Twitter to express their frustration over the show being rescheduled three times, amid tweets of concerns and confusion.

The tour is promoting both Changes and Justice, two Billboard 200 chart-topping album that have collectively produced eight top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including No. 1s like “Stay” with The Kid LAROI and “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.