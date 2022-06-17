Justin Bieber Postpones Summerfest Appearance, June and July U.S. Dates Amid Ramsay Hunt Recovery

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining U.S. dates on his Justice Tour as he recovers from complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The tour’s promoter, AEG Presents, announced the news on Thursday (June 16) in a statement that read, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed.”

Bieber, 28, revealed in a video last week that he’s suffering from partial facial paralysis due to the viral infection, and that his serious symptoms forced him to pause his Justice World Tour in order to receive treatment. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” continued the statement from AEG.

The promoter said that details of the rescheduled Summerfest show will be announced soon, with refunds available at the point of purchase; fans who bought tickets for the Bieber show at Summerfest on June 24 will receive a digital 2022 Summerfest GA ticket valid for any day of the festival.

Just hours before a scheduled June 7-8 two-night run in Toronto, Bieber announced that he was postponing a few gigs on doctor’s orders. A few days later the singer explained that the tour pause was a result of his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis, displaying the partial facial paralysis he’s suffering from as a result of the virus that has attacked nerves in his ear and face. His recovery subsequently resulted in the postponement of gigs in Washington, D.C., a planned two-night stint at Madison Square Garden in New York, as well as shows this week in Philadelphia, Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday night (June 18) and shows next week in Boston and St. Louis.

Additional dates in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3), have also been impacted. The Justice tour is currently slated to head to Europe in early August. On Wednesday night (June 16), Justin’s wife, model Hailey Bieber, told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that the singer is “doing OK,” noting that it’s been a “weird turn of events” over the past few months, referring to her mini-stroke and Bieber’s recent diagnosis. “He’s OK and he’s going to be totally OK,” she assured Fallon.

See the statement below.