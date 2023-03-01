Justin Bieber Appears to Cancel All Remaining Justice Tour Dates

After Frontier Touring announced on Tuesday (Feb. 28) that Justin Bieber‘s planned six-date, five-city Australasian leg of his Justice World Tour was canceled, the rest of the singer’s scheduled 2023 dates appear to also been called off.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the stadium gigs in Australia and New Zealand, and at press time, spokespeople for Bieber and the tour had not returned Billboard‘s requests for comment.

The Ticketmaster site listed all the 2023 Justice dates as canceled on Wednesday (March 1); the tour was scheduled to pick up in Dublin at the 3Arena on Thursday (March 2), followed by a four-night stand in Paris and a gig in Poland.

Bieber’s official website has no tour dates listed and, according to the Ticketmaster site, his handful of 2024 U.S. arena shows have also been canceled. CNN reported that fans in London — where Bieber was originally slated to perform in February — got an email from event company AXS on Tuesday night that read, “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled.” A note on the site for the Utilita Arena in Sheffield also confirmed that the Feb. 25 gig there had been canceled.

In June, Bieber told fans that he would take a break from the road after one month of dates because of the effects of the neurological disorder Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed. “As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he wrote in a message to fans at the time. Bieber went on to explain that after taking some time to rest and consult with his family and doctors, he went ahead with the European leg of his tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained about how he felt after completing his Rock in Rio set in September. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

He got back on the stage a month later, but after just six shows he said he need to take a break again. The AEG Presents-promoted Justice tour was Bieber’s first global outing since the 2016-2017 Purpose World Tour.

The outing was originally supposed to launch in 2020 as the Changes Tour, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed until 2021, then to February 2022. But after playing gigs across North America through June 2022 as well as a series of overseas dates, he came off the road to heal from the effects of Ramsay-Hunt, pulling the plug on all remaining 2022 dates through December.