Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Tour of Australia Is Canceled

Justin Bieber won’t be spreading Bieber Fever with fans across Australia and New Zealand anytime soon.

The Canadian pop superstar has canceled his Australasian leg of his Justice World Tour, a six-date, five-city stadium jaunt which had already been postponed due to the pandemic and illness.

Frontier Touring, producers of Bieber’s ANZ leg with its partner, AEG Presents, confirmed the development with a social post.

The concerts specialist “regret to advise that Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled,” reads a statement.

“All tickets purchased through the official ticketing outlets will receive a refund directly from the shows ticketing agency.”

The trek was originally meant to kick off in 2020 as the Changes Tour, but, like every other major live event that year, was shelved due to the pandemic.

Dates were delayed first to 2021, then, in February 2022, Bieber set off with shows in ten countries across three continents.

Illness struck in mid-2022, forcing the singer to press pause on the tour. He later explained that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can cause paralysis, hearing loss and a nasty rash.

Bieber’s ANZ visit was last booked for six open-air shows beginning Nov. 22, 2022 at Perth’s HBF Park and wrapping up Dec. 7 at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland — and included several sellouts. New dates were never locked in.

Justice debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, his fourth leader. In April 2021, he bagged his first chart double in Australia when Justice and “Peaches” (featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar) simultaneously led the national albums and singles charts, respectively.

The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents, is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016-2017’s Purpose World Tour.