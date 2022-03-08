×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Justin Bieber Steps Aside During ‘Justice’ L.A. Date to Let Leon Bridges Sing ‘River’

Bridges performed a moving, acoustic version of the song from his 2015 debut at Monday night's (March 7) show at Cryto.com arena.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber performs during the Triller Fight Club Night at Mercedes Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta. Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber surprised fans at his Monday night (March 7) gig at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena by bringing out an unannounced guest for a mini-set. The fourth gig on Bieber’s Justice World Tour took an unexpected turn when Texas singer/songwriter Leon Bridges popped up on the stage’s bus stop set to perform a moving rendition of “River” from the guitarist’s 2015 Coming Home debut.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Justin Bieber

Leon Bridges

See latest videos, charts and news

“Special guest @leonbridges… You never know who you will see with @justinbieber,” read a tweet from the Crypto.com Arena feed, along with three guitar emoji. In the 36-second clip, Bieber leans against the set and looks on with rapt attention as Bridges sings the ballad’s sad-eyed chorus while strumming a red electric guitar.

Related

Sara Bareilles

Idina Menzel, Sara Bareilles React to Video of Ukrainian Girl Singing 'Let It Go' in Bomb Shelter…

Bieber is slated to play the second night of his two-show stand at Crypto Arena on Tuesday (March 8). After a pandemic-related delay, Bieber launched the tour on Feb. 18 in San Diego and was forced to postpone a Feb. 20 Las Vegas date until June 28 after testing positive for COVID-19

The 90-date global trek will take the singer across North America through late June. The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled to launch last summer. The jaunt is in support of Bieber’s 2021 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Prior to the tour’s launch, Bieber announced that the outing would help raise awareness about criminal justice reform, climate action and voter registration by pairing with a number of social justice organizations while encouraging Beliebers to do their part. On each night there will be local action opportunities curated by Live Free in support of criminal justice reform at the local level, with fans getting the chance to win free concert tickets by participating in live trainings in select cities.

Checkout Bridges’ performance below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad