Justin Bieber Announces ‘Justice in Action’ Initiative On 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber will do good things for his fans while also supporting some special causes on his about-to-launch Justice World Tour. The singer announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that the 90-date global run slated to kick off on Friday (Feb. 18) in San Diego will bring “Justin’s personal credo of ‘Justice in Action’ to every corner of the globe,” according to a statement.
The tour will help raise awareness about criminal justice reform, climate action and voter registration on the massive outing that will hit 20 countries on five continents by pairing with a number of social justice organizations while encouraging Beliebers to do their part. On each night there will be local action opportunities curated by Live Free in support of criminal justice reform at the local level, with fans getting the chance to win free concert tickets by participating in live trainings in select cities.
While encouraging Beliebers to follow impactful organizations on social media, volunteer and donate, through the Generosity Foundation, Bieber will also provide information each night on transforming criminal justice with help from the REFORM Alliance and fighting climate change via the National Resources Defense Council. According to the release, the more actions a fan completes, the more they increase their chances of wining tickets.
“Justin’s goal by the end of the Justice World Tour is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts,” according to the statement.
The singer has also teamed up with Propeller to provide more incentive to take action, with the social action company offering fans the chance on every night of the tour to win a VIP ticket upgrade to watch the show from “one of the best spots in the house.” Global fans will also be able to enter a chance to win a trip to Paris to meet Justin during his March 6 Accor Arena gig in 2023.
Check out the list of participating organizations and the tour dates below.
LIST OF “JUSTICE IN ACTION” PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS
- Active Minds IG: @active_minds
- Alexandria House IG: @alexandriahousela
- Anti-Recidivism Coalition IG: @antirecidivismcoalition
- Backline IG: @backline.care
- Fund for Guaranteed Income IG: @fund4gi
- Generosity Foundation
- Hollaback! IG: @ihollagram
- Impact Justice IG: @impactjustice
- Last Prisoner Project IG: @lastprisonerproject
- LIFT Communities IG: @lift_communities
- LIVE FREE IG: @livefreeusa
- NRDC IG: @NRDC_org
- Poor People’s Campaign IG: @poorpeoplescampaign
- REFORM Alliance IG: @REFORM
- Stop AAPI Hate IG: @stopaapihate
- The King Center IG: @thekingcenter
- This Is About Humanity IG: @thisisabouthumanity
- Turbovote
2022/2023 Justice World Tour dates:
