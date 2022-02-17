Justin Bieber Announces ‘Justice in Action’ Initiative On 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber will do good things for his fans while also supporting some special causes on his about-to-launch Justice World Tour. The singer announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that the 90-date global run slated to kick off on Friday (Feb. 18) in San Diego will bring “Justin’s personal credo of ‘Justice in Action’ to every corner of the globe,” according to a statement.

The tour will help raise awareness about criminal justice reform, climate action and voter registration on the massive outing that will hit 20 countries on five continents by pairing with a number of social justice organizations while encouraging Beliebers to do their part. On each night there will be local action opportunities curated by Live Free in support of criminal justice reform at the local level, with fans getting the chance to win free concert tickets by participating in live trainings in select cities.

While encouraging Beliebers to follow impactful organizations on social media, volunteer and donate, through the Generosity Foundation, Bieber will also provide information each night on transforming criminal justice with help from the REFORM Alliance and fighting climate change via the National Resources Defense Council. According to the release, the more actions a fan completes, the more they increase their chances of wining tickets.

“Justin’s goal by the end of the Justice World Tour is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts,” according to the statement.

The singer has also teamed up with Propeller to provide more incentive to take action, with the social action company offering fans the chance on every night of the tour to win a VIP ticket upgrade to watch the show from “one of the best spots in the house.” Global fans will also be able to enter a chance to win a trip to Paris to meet Justin during his March 6 Accor Arena gig in 2023.

Check out the list of participating organizations and the tour dates below.

LIST OF “JUSTICE IN ACTION” PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS

2022/2023 Justice World Tour dates:

2022

Feb. 18 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Feb. 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 22 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 26 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Feb. 28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center At San Jose

March 2 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center At San Jose

March 4 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

March 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

March 11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

March 21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 25 — Toronto, ON Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 28 — Ottawa, ON Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 — Montreal, QC Canada @ Bell Centre

March 31 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 4 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 6 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 7 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 9 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 11 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 13 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena – Shipping & Receiving

April 19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

April 25 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 4 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 9 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 — Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

May 16 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 22 — Monterrey, MX @ Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 23 — Zapopan, Mexico @ Estadio 3 de Marzo

May 25 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

May 26 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

June 5 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 7 — Toronto, ON Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

June 8 — Toronto, ON Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

June 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 18 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 — Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest

August 5 — Malmo, Sweden @ Bigslap Xl

August 7 — Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Summertime

August 9 –Helsinki, Finland @ Kaisaniemen Park

Sept. 4 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

Sept. 7 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Sept. 10 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Único de La Plata

Sept. 28 — Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Stadium

Oct. 1 — Johannesburg, South Africa @ Johannesburg FNB Stadium

Oct. 13 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ HaYarkon Park

Nov. 22 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park

Nov. 26 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Nov. 30 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Football Stadium

Dec. 3 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Dec. 7 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt Smart Stadium

2023

Jan. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Jan. 16 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Jan. 18 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Jan. 21 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Jan. 23 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

Jan. 25 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Jan. 27 & 28 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Jan. 31 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena

Feb. 2 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Feb. 4 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Feb. 8 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Feb. 11 — Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

Feb. 13 & 14 — London, UK @ The O2

Feb. 22 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

Feb. 25 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Feb. 26 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

March 6 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

March 9 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

March 11 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

March 12 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

March 15 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

March 20 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

March 24 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena