Justin Bieber Feels ‘Funny’ In New Release: Stream It Now

Justin Bieber is back, and he’s feeling different. He’s feeling, funny.

The Canadian pop superstar returns with “I Feel Funny,” which arrived at the stroke of midnight with a lyric video helmed by Cole Bennett.

Don Toliver makes a cameo in the clip, which sees Bieber bouncing around a trailer back of house, covering his face with an orange balaclava for half the action.

Bennett just pointed and shot. “Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said ‘should we do a visual to this? song straight to number 1.” We joked around about doing a video for it but never did,” he explains. “A few weeks later we were doing a pick up day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (Honest). We had a bit of time switching over from scene to scene. So, I went into his trailer and said ‘Remember that song you sent me? Let’s shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video.'”

“I Feel Funny” is a sonic leap away from Bieber’s pop silo, and into minimal hip-hop. It’s a taste of things to come, and represents fresh material post-Justice, his Billboard 200-leading album from 2021.

The singer has made several high-profile appearances in the lead-up.

A shirtless Biebs joined Daniel Caesar late on April 15 during Caesar’s Coachella set to perform their Billboard Hot 100-topping hit “Peaches.”

Earlier, Bieber, Caesar and Giveon teamed up at the April 3 Grammy Awards to perform the song live for the first time all together.

“Peaches” is one of Bieber’s eight No. 1 Hot 100 hits. Another is “Stay,” his 2021 collaboration with The Kid Laroi, which logged seven weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and an all-time record 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 2.

Stream “I Feel Funny” below.