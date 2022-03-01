×
Hailey Bieber Wishes Justin Bieber a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message: ‘Here’s to 28’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin Mazur/GI for Roc Nation

Justin Bieber turned 28 years old on Tuesday (Mar. 1) and his wife of three years, Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s big day.

“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple, plus an adorable throwback picture of baby JB.

The birthday message comes following the “Peaches” singer’s recovery from COVID-19 in February, which caused him to postpone his concert at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (Feb. 20).

Bieber’s Las Vegas show has been rescheduled for June 28, but that date in contingent on the National Hockey League playoff schedule. Tickets for the original date will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Earlier in the month, Hailey sat down with The Wall Street Journal, where the 25-year-old model revealed where she stands on becoming a mother. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Hailey asked.

The model said that while she originally thought she was going to be a young mother, she’s now reconsidered. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!” Hailey shared.

