Justin Bieber Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Thanks For Making Me Better in Every Way’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Sept. 13) by looking back on their secret Sept. 2018 wedding. “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber,” Justin wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the couple chilling out in bed with their dog. “Thanks for making me better in every way.”

Hailey was also feeling nostalgic, posting her own series of snaps with the message, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you,” along with white heart and toasting champagne glasses emoji.

The model also included a series of snaps of the pair, opening with one from their South Carolina wedding in which she is kissing a tuxedo-bedecked Justin while wearing a voluminous white wedding gown with an enormous, diaphanous train featuring the message “Till death do us part.” Hailey’s post continued with a series of cute snaps, including one of the couple in a car in which she’s smiling and laying her head on Justin’s shoulder, as well as three others in which they hug and kiss.

Her post got lots of love from friends, with Kim Kardashian writing, “I love you guys” and sister Khloe Kardashian adding a string of red hearts. The happy snaps came a week after Justin announced that he would have to once again postpone his Justice World Tour in order to focus on his health amidst his ongoing battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

“Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Sept. 6. The star went on to explain that after taking some time to rest and consult with his family and doctors, he went ahead with the European leg of his tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained about how he felt after completing his Rock in Rio set days earlier. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Check out the couple’s anniversary posts below.