Justin Bieber Shares Sweet Shout-Out to Hailey Bieber for Her Birthday: ‘You Are My Forever’

"My heart belongs to you...You are my forever."

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Met Gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Ray Tamarra/GC Images

That’s what love is! Justin Bieber marked wife Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday on Monday (Nov. 25) with a series of touching posts on social media.

“To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours,” the pop star tweeted alongside a number of adorably PDA-filled photos of the couple scuba diving on a tropical getaway.

He added: “You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’ love you until the end of time and then after that. :).”

Both of Bieber’s most recent studio efforts – 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice – have spelled out his devotion to his model wife, including on lovestruck singles like “Yummy,” “Intentions,” “Holy,” “Anyone” and more.

While the singer is busy prepping for his upcoming Justice World Tour, he most recently teamed up with Bryson Tiller and Poo Bear for the former’s new holiday single “Lonely Christmas.”

Bieber also dipped into his Canadian roots earlier this month thanks to a delicious partnership with Tim Hortons on his new Timbiebs Timbits donut holes, which will hit locations throughout the U.S. and Canada beginning Nov. 29.

Check out Biebs’ sweet birthday shout-out to Hailey below.

