Justin Bieber Is Offering His Tour Crew & Fans Free Therapy With a New Partnership

Justin Bieber‘s Justice World Tour just got even better.

The pop star, who is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour yet of his career, has just announced a very special partnership. In line with his Justice In Action initiative — through which he has been raising awareness for issues such as criminal justice reform, climate action, voter registration, and more — Bieber is now be partnering with online therapy platform BetterHelp to provide free access to therapy for his 250-plus person touring crew, as well as his fans.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” said the 28-year-old, who has been candid about his mental health struggles and getting help in the past. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

As part of the partnership, the pop star will be offering a free month of therapy to his fans, which they can use for themselves or share with a friend or family member in need. BetterHelp has committed up to $3,000,000 to this initiative.

The singer’s touring crew will receive free access to licensed therapists for 18 months via BetterHelp, to help deal with the mental and physical stress that their profession entails, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a massive impact on the touring industry.

To learn more about Bieber’s new partnership and to sign up for the opportunity to receive the free therapy, visit the BetterHelp website.