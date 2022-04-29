Justin Bieber and Don Toliver Go Off-Piste For ‘Honest’ Music Video: Watch

Justin Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Bieber is back once again, with his second music drop this week.

Following close on the heels of “I Feel Funny,” which arrived in recent days with a music video shot by Cole Bennett and featuring a cameo from Don Toliver, Bieber does the double with “Honest,” on which Toliver contributes guest vocals.

An upbeat number, “Honest” has its own visual, another Bennett-cut clip that sees the two artists cutting up the slopes in pimped-out snowmobiles. Like “Funny,” “Honest” keeps its musical feet planted firmly in hip-hop territory.

The Canadian pop singer caught up with Ebro Darden on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to chat about the new track, and his collaborators, who include BEAM, the Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter and producer.

BEAM “helped write this song and yeah, once again, his little pockets are crazy and I love experimenting with new pockets, new rhythms,” Bieber explains. “I’m a drummer, so for me being able to experiment with those little pockets is it’s fun.”

And Toliver, he enthuses, “I just love his melodies these are honestly insane. He has a really amazing cadence to his songs and his music. And I’m just a genuine fan. He’s very unique.” Darden’s full interview with Bieber airs next week.

According to Universal Music, “Honest” is Bieber’s first official single since “Ghost,” the finale to the Canadian pop star’s Billboard 200 chart leader Justice and itself a No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart.

Biebs has multiple chances to add to his silverware collection when the 2022 Billboard Music Awards roll around Sunday, May 15, where he’s up for 13 trophies. He’s the third-most decorated artist in BBMA history, with 21 previous wins.

Currently, Bieber is working his way across North America with his Justice World Tour, dropping into Toyota Center in Houston, TX tonight (April 29).

Watch “Honest” below.