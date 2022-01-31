Justin Bieber Jokingly Confronts Charlie Puth About Saying ‘F— You’ to Him 6 Years Ago

Justin Bieber forgives and forgets — but not without having a little fun first.

In a new video shared to the singer’s Instagram page on Monday (Jan. 31), The Kid LAROI is seen talking to Charlie Puth on FaceTime, before handing the phone over to Bieber, who was sitting nearby.

“We never really got to talk about years ago when you said ‘f— you’ [on] stage to me,” Bieber tells Puth, who begins to nervously laugh. “I don’t think it’s very funny, to be honest,” the “Sorry” singer adds in a serious tone.

Bieber was referring to a 2016 concert in Dallas, where Puth yelled “f— you” about his fellow pop star while performing his song “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” The track, featured on his debut album Nine Track Mind, features Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez.

“That was a joke!” Puth responds, before Bieber notes that the incident “hurt my feelings.”

“Bro, you can’t be serious. That wasn’t real. That was a thing that got completely blown out of proportion,” Puth explains, as LAROI is seen on the floor nearby, covering his mouth so he doesn’t laugh.

“I also can’t tell if you’re joking right now,” the “See You Again” singer says, before Bieber and LAROI burst into laughter, putting the prank and the “feud” to an end.

The two stars have also worked together since that 2016 concert, as Puth co-wrote Bieber and The Kid LAROI’s collaboration, “Stay.” The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, before hitting No. 1 on the chart dated August 14, 2021, where it remained atop the chart for seven weeks.

See the full Bieber versus Puth showdown below.