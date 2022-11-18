Justin Bieber’s Deflated Bored Ape NFT Says ‘Sorry, Not Sorry’ Amid Crypto Meltdown in ‘Late Show’ Bit

Remember way back last year when Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs were all the rage thanks to high-dollar purchases of the digital images of cartoon apes that were snapped up by everyone from Snoop Dogg to Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Paris Hilton?

Well, in the wake of the implosion of the FTX platform and a precipitous meltdown of digital currency prices over the past month, one of the celebrities who bet, and spent, big on Bored Ape is likely feeling pretty humbled this week. A video parody that opened The Late Show on Thursday night (Nov. 17) chronicled the reported precipitous plunge in value of Justin Bieber‘s Bored Ape.

The bit included tape from a report about the parallel tanking of crypto art that noted that an Ape purchased by Bieber in January for $1.3 million is now worth around $69,000, a calamitous come-down for the series of more than 10,000 NFTs that became the best-selling NFT art collection ever with a one-time reported value of more than $1 billion.

In one of their signature song parodies, Stephen Colbert and the gang re-purposed one of Bieber’s most beloved ballads to offer some gently stinging commentary on the latest celebrity crypto crack-up in the guise of a message to JB from his Bored Ape. “Is it too late not to say sorry?” the cartoon ape sang over the strains of Justin’s “Sorry.”

“‘Cause I lost you lots of money/ But you have to admit it’s funny/ I’m not even a real baboon/ A million bucks for a dumb cartoon,” the sad simian sang before offering another hot virtual stock tip: invest in a Cautious Cow NFT. NFT Price Floor reported that the floor price for the Bored Ape collection — the price of the cheapest-available NFT listed on the marketplace — is down to around 58.2 ETH, or around $69,800, marking a 33% dip in Bored Ape value in just the last month.

At press time a spokesperson for Bieber could not be reached for comment on the alleged plunge in worth of his digital investment.

Watch the Bored Ape bit below.