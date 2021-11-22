Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Brother Jaxon: ‘My Precious Little Bro’

Justin Bieber got emotional while celebrating his little brother’s birthday. “I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro,” Bieber wrote over the weekend along with a series of pics of the singer with 12-year-old Jaxon, his half sibling from father Jeremy’s previous relationship.

“I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing , sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother,” JB added. In the snaps on Bieber’s Insta he cuddles in bed with Jaxon, they make silly faces, ride around on their matching dirt bikes and skateboards and frolic in the waves.

The celebration came after Bieber announced new dates for his Justice World Tour last week, expanding the run into 2023 on an outing that will hit five continents. The dates, originally set to kick off this summer, will not unfold in 2022, launching with a Feb. 18 show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The tour, promoted by AEG, will run through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, Montreal, Tampa, Austin and more. The 52-date trek will close out June 24 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee. See the latest seats and tickets at VividSeats.com or on Bieber’s website.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Check out the pics of Justin and Jaxon below.