Justin Bieber Insists on Being the First One to Try New ‘Biebs Brew’ in Tim Hortons Ad

Justin Bieber is all about quality control. The singer proves it in a new 60-second ad for the Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons, which is rolling out its latest collab with the London, Ontario, native next week. The spot, which dropped Wednesday morning (June 1), finds Bieber chatting it up with Horton’s partner, Pam, as she drops in on the chain’s home office to make sure everything is in order.

The spot begins with an intensely focused Justin staring at a giant batch of his signature Biebs Brew — a vanilla cold brew — and greeting Pam, who wonders why he’s standing in the dark late at night in the office. “What are you still doing here?” she asks. “Job’s not done,” Bieber responds. “I haven’t tried the final product.” Pam informs him that it takes 16 hours for the drink made with 100% premium Arabica beans to fully steep, suggesting he can just come back in the morning when it’s done.

“Yeah, not a chance I let someone put their lips on the Biebs Brew before this guy,” Justin says emphatically. “I’m a stan,” he adds, slipping on his neck pillow and propping his feet on the conference room table as he settles in for a long night of waiting.

The follow-up to the 2021 Horton-Bieber collab on Timbiebs Timbits will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 6. “We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” Bieber said in an earlier statement. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.” The statement noted that the Bieber drink was hatched when the company found out that the singer prefers his coffee on ice.

The Bits will be back in June along with the Biebs Brew, with fans able to order them together on the Tims app as a “Biebs Bundle,” which includes a large Brew and a 10-pack of Timbits — in Justin’s signature flavors of Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle — for $5.

Check out the ad below.