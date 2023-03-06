Justin Bieber Hosts All-Star 29th Birthday Blow-Out With Billie Eilish, Kid LAROI and Don Toliver

Justin Bieber celebrated his 29th birthday with a carnival-themed blowout that drew an A-list crowd of friends and fellow musicians over the weekend. Bieber commemorated the event by posting a series of snaps from the celebration on Sunday (March 5), including one with superfan-turned-pal Billie Eilish — smiling as she points to Justin, who is decked out in a backwards blue baseball hat, grey sweatshirt and baggy blue tie-dye cargo pants.

The series from photographer Ryan Kramer also finds Bieber — whose birthday was on March 1 — staring up at some unseen object while surrounded by a forest of colorful balloons and performing a private concert for his pals from a stage featuring a huge rainbow surrounded by colorful mushroom sculptures.

The slideshow also captures Leon Bridges performing with a band, with Justin sitting in on drums and then hopping up to give Bridges a huge hug. That run of pics has Justin hanging with rapper Don Toliver and wife Hailey Bieber, as well as friend Jaden Smith; a few days earlier model Hailey Bieber posted a sweet tribute to her husband, “29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend!” she wrote. “Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love.”

A second set of pics features a run of goofing around shots of Bieber and The Kid LAROI and the “Peaches” singer sitting in for another set during the party, while the third catches JB performing as his pals sit on rainbow-colored pillows on the ground, with some rocking a commemorative “Bieber 29” hoodie.

It proved to be a busy weekend for JB, who also found time to take the stage with Toliver during the rapper’s set a the 2023 Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the friends reprised their collaboration on “Private Landing” from Toliver’s new Love Sick album.

All this activity came just days after Bieber appeared to pull the plug on all the rescheduled and remaining dates on his Justice World tour with no public explanation. While the singer has not yet spoken about the tour news, he removed the list of 80 dates with no explanation last week; at press time no tour dates were listed on Bieber’s official site and his spokesperson had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment. Last week Ticketmaster’s site listed all the 2023 Justice dates as canceled just as Bieber was slated to pick things up again with a March 2 date in Dublin.

In June, Bieber told fans that he would take a break from the road after one month of dates because of the effects of the neurological disorder Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed. “As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he wrote in a message to fans at the time. Bieber went on to explain that after taking some time to rest and consult with his family and doctors, he went ahead with the European leg of his tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained about how he felt after completing his Rock in Rio set in September. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

He got back on the stage a month later, but after just six shows he said he need to take a break again. The AEG Presents-promoted Justice tour was Bieber’s first global outing since the 2016-2017 Purpose World Tour. It was unclear at press time if Bieber’s tour cancelation was related to his recovery from Ramsay-Hunt.