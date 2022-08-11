×
Here Are the Best Fan Reactions to This Mysterious New Picture of BTS’ Jung Kook

BTS shared an enigmatic new photograph of Jung Kook to Twitter, and these fans had the best reactions.

How does a Twilight reboot starring Jung Kook sound? After a new photo of Jung Kook made the rounds via Twitter on Thursday (Aug. 11), some BTS fans are trying to meme the reboot into reality.

The official BTS Twitter account shared a new photo of Jung Kook with the caption “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook.” The mysterious photo garnered scores of fervid reactions from fans, some of whom have likened his appearance to that of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series.

The new picture comes on the heels of the latest BTS collaboration “Bad Decisions,” a joint single with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The new single entered the world last week and follows “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 — as the group’s second new single of the year.

“Yet to Come,” the lead single from the group’s Billboard 200-topping album Proof, earned a bid for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this year (June 25), Proof became the record-breaking group’s sixth title to reach the top of the Billboard 200. They’ve mirrored that success on the Hot 100 with six chart-toppers including “Dynamite” and “Butter.”

Recently, the group’s seven members have been making solo strides. Last month, J-Hope launched his No. 17-peaking debut solo studio album Jack in the Box, while Jung Kook guested on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right,” which has so far peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100.

Time will tell if this new photo is a teaser for a larger project, but until then, here are some of the best fan reactions to Jung Kook’s new photo:

