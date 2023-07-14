Jung Kook & Latto Team Up for ‘Seven’: Stream It Now

Fortune is in Jung Kook and Latto‘s favor, as the superstar duo teamed up for a new collaboration, titled “Seven,” released on Friday (July 14).

The music video for the track finds BTS singer engulfed in a heated exchange with Han So-hee, who stars in the clip as his on-screen girlfriend, while the two are out at a high-end dinner. A chandelier then falls from the ceiling, disrupting the other patrons while Jung Kook and Han So-hee remained in their argument. “Weight of the world on your shoulders/ I catch your waist and ease your mind,” Jung Kook croons over sultry guitar licks.

The upbeat track marks the first collaboration between the rapper and the beloved BTS member. When the news of the team-up first broke, Latto tweeted “S/O to the Army,” alongside three “7” emojis, a reference to both the song’s title and her own jackpot imagery. The announcement adds to the “Big Energy” superstar’s big year, as she’s fresh off the release of her Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again” — which hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Latto recently won best female hip-hop artist at the 2023 BET Awards.

Listen to “Seven” in full below.