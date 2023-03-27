×
Jung Kook Wears Double Denim in Teaser for Calvin Klein Ad: Watch

"Thanks, I have to call off work now because this made me forget how to breathe… y'all owe me a sick day… or more photos," a fan tweeted upon seeing the K-pop star's video.

Jungkook
Jungkook Courtesy of BIGHIT

Jung Kook is the latest K-pop star to team up with American fashion brand Calvin Klein, and naturally, BTS fans are freaking out.

The K-pop singer’s teaser of his partnership with the brand arrived on Monday (March 27) and featured him engaging in a few athletic endeavors. While fans will have to wait for the rest of Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein ad to arrive, the first look shows snippets of the BTS member wearing double denim — a jean jacket, denim pants and the brand’s signature white briefs — as he runs though a black-and-white space. His face was not fully revealed in the ad teaser, but his eyes, hair and smiley face finger tattoo gives him away in the video, which is captioned, “Same time tomorrow?”

Reactions to the video were overwhelmingly positive, with ARMY members universally fawning over Jung Kook’s good looks in the advert. “Thanks, I have to call off work now because this made me forget how to breathe… y’all owe me a sick day… or more photos,” one fan tweeted, while another fan added, “JK! He is the epitome of cool! This will be a superb ad campaign! His duality of bad boy looks and adorable giggles & grin are sure to set ‘Calvin’s’ on fire!”

Jung Kook isn’t the first K-pop star to be featured in a Calvin Klein campaign: BLACKPINK’s Jennie got a featuring spot in an ad for the brand earlier this month.

See Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein teaser in the video below.

