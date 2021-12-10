Juice WRLD, MONSTA X & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

Looking for new rap, K-pop or R&B releases to add to your library? This week’s batch of tracks has got you covered.

Juice WRLD‘s second posthumous release, Fighting Demons, is available to stream and sees the late rapper teaming up with a host of friends to make pure magic on the record. Polo G, Trippie Redd and Justin Bieber all make appearances on the rap album, but K-pop powerhouses Suga and BTS join Juice for the destined to be popular track, “Girl of Your Dreams.” Fighting Demons precedes the upcoming release of Juice WRLD’s HBO Max documentary, Into the Abyss, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 16.

MONSTA X has officially entered their comeback era, this time, with a second album’s worth of songs entirely in English. The release, The Dreaming, sees the K-pop stars dabbling in sleek production and showing off the best of their vocal range. Also out? The band’s feature film titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, which takes their fans on a journey of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.’s lives over the past six years of them being a group.

Alicia Keys and Rick Ross also returned with albums this week, while Rauw Alejandro and Chenco Corleone gave us their new single, "Desesperados."