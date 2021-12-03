Joshua Bassett Shares Three New Songs, ‘Crisis,’ ‘Secret,’ & ‘Set Me Free’: Listen

After teasing new music for the past two weeks, Joshua Bassett has delivered on his on promise. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released three new tracks — “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free” — on Friday (Dec. 3).
Bassett opened up about the trio of songs in a press release, revealing that the songs came from a difficult period of his life. “While it’s been one of the most challenging periods in my lifetime by far; it has ultimately led to immense growth,” he said. “I’ve been up, down, and everywhere in between… Each of these songs pinpoint a different moment in time, in my processing.”
On “Crisis,” the 20-year-old talks of being burned by a former lover in the aftermath of a break up. “But don’t you dare act like I didn’t love you/ Don’t go thinkin’ that I didn’t hurt, too/ Don’t you ever wonder if I’m okay after all you put me through?/ Half the shit you’re saying’s only half-true/ Messin’ with my life as a career move,” he sings in the chorus.
Bassett revealed that all earnings from “Crisis” will be donated to mental health organizations in perpetuity, to help others with their own healing journeys.
“My hope is that those going through similar things feel heard and seen and can step closer to healing. While it’s important to express my truth in art, I do not wish ill will on anyone, nor do I endorse using art as fuel for negativity,” he explained in the press release. “I truly hope the peace I’ve found amidst this challenging year encourages others to keep going and know that there really is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Meanwhile, on “Secret,” Bassett feels double-crossed by his love interest. “Swore that you only had a crush/ You told me that you would cut him off,” he sings. “I should’ve seen it coming then/ My friends all warned me I should run for the hills/ But I defended you still/ ‘Cause I know rumors could kill.”
“Set Me Free” sees the end of the trilogy, with the actor hoping to make amends and put the drama of his situation behind him in an attempt to move on. “I don’t wanna be rude or on the defensive/ But I’ve been goin’ through it too/ And I know you feel used, I know you’ve been hurt/ Anything I did to make you feel worse/ I’d take it all back if I could,” Bassett sings on the first verse.
Watch the official videos for “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free” below.