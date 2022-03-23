×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Here’s What Joni Mitchell Thinks of Harry Styles’ New Album Title

After Harry Styles revealed on Wednesday (Mar. 23) that his third studio album is called Harry's House, Joni Mitchell has chimed in.

Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/GI

After Harry Styles revealed on Wednesday (Mar. 23) that his third studio album is called Harry’s House, Joni Mitchell has chimed in on the buzz.

The iconic singer-songwriter responded to Styles’ announcement, simply writing, “Love the title.” Her reaction makes sense, as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s 1970 hit, “Our House,” was written by Graham Nash about the house he shared with Mitchell in Los Angeles’ famed Laurel Canyon from 1968 to 1970.

Styles himself is a longtime fan of Mitchell’s. In February 2020, he covered her classic, “Big Yellow Taxi,” on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. He also said in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone that his Fine Line track, “Canyon Moon,” came from falling into a “pretty big Joni hole.”

Related

Key Glock

Key Glock Embarks on a Future Without His Mentor: 'Young Dolph Was My Motivation'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Harry Styles

Joni Mitchell

See latest videos, charts and news

Styles’ follow-up album, Harry’s House, will arrive on May 20. According to the press release, Harry’s House will have 13 tracks — more than any of his previous albums. Though no further details on the album’s tracklist are available yet, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer did unveil the cover art, plus a 40-second trailer for the new album, wherein he walks pensively onto a theater stage and smiles into the camera as the outline of a yellow house rises above him.

The 28-year-old pop star’s announcement confirms the theories of some of his detective-eyed fans, who noticed he’d followed social media accounts titled You Are Home. They also discovered a mysterious website YouAreHome.co, which shows nothing but a beige door that updates every day to open up and show a different image. As of the album announcement, the door has changed to the Harry’s House cover art.

Watch the trailer below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad