Jonas Brothers Will Take Over Yankee Stadium for One Night Only Concert

The Jonas Brothers announced on Tuesday (April 4) that they’re headed to Yankee Stadium this summer for a special, one-night-only show.

“NEW YORK! We’ve been dreaming about this one our whole lives. Five albums. One Epic Night. Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium,” the pop stars wrote on social to break the news. They also told fans who’d registered for their recent five-night residency on Broadway to check their emails for information about how to get first access to tickets via a special Verified Fan presale. Tickets will go on sale April 14 via Ticketmaster.

Joe Jonas teased the surprise in the closing moments of their final Broadway show back in mid-March, telling the audience, “Until next time or should I say, until this summer, we’ll see you!” after previewing eight songs of the JoBros’ forthcoming studio set The Album.

The Album is set to be released May 12 via Republic Records and has been preceded by the ’70s-inflected lead single “Wings.” Meanwhile, the next single, “Waffle House,” will arrive this Friday (April 7). “‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true,” the siblings previewed last week about the upcoming track.

To celebrate The Album‘s release, the trio are also slated to perform as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live for the April 8 episode hosted by former cast member Molly Shannon.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium announcement below.