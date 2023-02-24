Jonas Brothers Take Flight on Lofty New Single ‘Wings’: Stream It Now

Jonas Brothers dropped their soaring new single “Wings” on Friday (Feb. 24) via Republic Records.

Taking a cue from the Bee Gees, the pop-rock siblings float over a funky bass line as they deliver chill-inducing harmonies, singing, “You gave me a reason, you got me believin’/ You’re making me say/ You are the wings I need to fly away/ You are the wings I need to fly away/ It was you/ It was you, it was you from the very start/ Oh, always knew/ Always knew, you know, you gave me a reason/ You’ve got me belivin’/ You’re makin’ me say.”

Clocking in at less than two full minutes, “Wings” serves as the first taste of the JoBros forthcoming studio album The Album. In a recent interview with Billboard News, Joe Jonas called the swoon-worthy jam “a good entryway into what you’re gonna hear for the rest of the body of work.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the trio announced they’d be unveiling the complete tracklist for the follow-up to 2019’s Happiness Begins throughout the week to fans who’ve already pre-saved The Album on streaming. Previously confirmed songs on the record include “Montana Sky,” “Vacation Eyes” and “Waffle House.”

The Album was originally slated for a May 5 release date, but the Jonas Brothers updated fans on their official social media accounts late Wednesday night (Feb. 22) that the LP will now arrive one week later than planned on May 12 in order to give it a vinyl release as well.

Stream the Jonas Brothers’ “Wings” below.