Jonas Brothers Dance Their Way to Royal Albert Hall in Joyful ‘Waffle House’ Video

Don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out! Jonas Brothers unveiled the music video for their new single “Waffle House” on Friday (April 28), and the results are pure magic.

In the clip, the three pop-star siblings start out in three disparate locations — Joe Jonas DJing at one of his “Cup of Joe” nights, Kevin Jonas walking a dark street in a sharp peacoat and Nick Jonas in a grand hotel room as a revelrous party unfolds around him.

As the infectious song kicks in, the three begin making their way to each other, but not before breaking into the most choreography they’ve danced to since their Camp Rock days. “We never knew how to forfeit/ But we always knew how to talk s–t/ Couple nights threw gasoline on the fire/ We never knew how to perfect/ But we always knew what would work/ ‘Cause if somethin’ misread or if somethin’ got said/ Know before the night ends,” Joe sings as he swivels his hips, and Kevin and Nick lead groups of backup dancers through a joyful combination that looks like something straight out of La La Land.

Eventually, the brothers link up just in time to take over London’s Royal Albert Hall for the song’s raucous final chorus, belting out, “No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out/ Oh, deep conversations at the Waffle House/ Headstrong father and a determined mother/ Oh, that’s why some nights we tried to kill each other/ You know it’s always love/ You know it’s always love” as confetti rains down around them.

“Waffle House” is the second single off the JoBros upcoming sixth full-length, The Album, which arrives May 12 via Republic Records. Watch the music video for the track above.