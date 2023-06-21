TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Jonas Brothers Announce New Joint Single ‘Do It Like That’

As the race for Song of the Summer 2023 heats up, a new competitor is about to entered the ring. Global K-pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER have teamed up with two-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse pop trio Jonas Brothers for a new collaborative single titled “Do It Like That.” The announcement coincidentally arrives on the Summer Solstice, the official start of the summer season.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, the prolific talent behind smash hits such as OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” and Beyoncé’s “Halo,” “Do It Like That” arrives on all streaming and digital download platforms on July 7. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to continue its pre-release promotion of the collaboration with concept photos arriving on June 29, a music video teaser on July 5 and the track’s official music video on July 7.

The Jonas Brothers also shared a fun video featuring TXT after the new single was announced. “Excuse me?” the trio captioned the clip, which features the brothers literally running into the K-pop stars.

The new single continues what is already a blockbuster year for TOMORROW X TOGETHER. In January, the group earned its first Billboard 200 No. 1 project with The Name Chapter: Temptation (EP), the K-pop stars’ third consecutive title to reach the chart’s top 10. The EP became the longest-charting K-pop album released in 2023 on the Billboard 200.

“Do It Like That” marks the first collaboration between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers. Like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jonas Brothers have also reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this year. In May, Jonas Brothers earned their seventh career top 10 on the Billboard 200 with The Album, their sixth studio album. The Disney-bred trio previously reached the summit of the Billboard 200 with 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019’s Happiness Begins.