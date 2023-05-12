Jonas Brothers Flirt with ’70s Sounds on ‘The Album’: Stream It Now

The Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio set The Album on Friday (May 12) via Republic Records.

The Album is the long-awaited, ’70s-inspired follow-up to the siblings’ 2019 comeback record Happiness Begins, which scored the band their first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100 thanks to its lead single “Sucker.” The new LP contains previously released singles “Wings” and “Waffle House” as well as highlights like the soft rock of “Montana Skies,” the jubilant, horn-blasted “Celebrate!,” the sunny groove of “Summer Baby” and more.

Ahead of its release, the JoBros debuted a bulk of The Album on the final evening of their five-night Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre and also played one-night-only shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall and The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Executive produced by Jon Bellion — who also appears as the set’s sole guest artist on bombastic closer “Walls” — the Jonas Brothers called The Album “the best body of work” of their decades-long career, and referred to the 12-son project as “a window into our lives. It’s the story of where we have been, what we have learned and where we are now.”

In support of The Album, the pop trio are taking over New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza with help from superfan Haley Lu Richardson on Friday morning to simultaneously mark its release and kick off Today‘s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series. They’ll also head out on their ‘Five Albums, One Night’ 2023 tour across North America this summer, starting with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium in August.

Stream the Jonas Brothers’ The Album in full below.