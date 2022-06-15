Jonas Brothers Tease New Direction for Upcoming Music: ‘The Sound That We’re Tapping Into Is Really Unique For Us’

The Jonas Brothers are on the cover of People this week talking new music in the wake of their just-completed Las Vegas residency.

While it’s been three years since their last No. 1 album, 2019’s Happiness Begins, the siblings revealed in Wednesday’s new cover story (June 15) that a follow-up has been in the works for quite some time. “We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” explained Kevin Jonas. “We write together, so you’re processing it with your brothers, which is helpful.”

Nick Jonas jumped in to add that the as-yet-unreleased music is “some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done” as a band. “It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us,” he hinted.

Elsewhere in the story, the brothers reflected on their hiatus from 2013 to 2019 and all the changes that have occurred in their lives in the past couple of years, including weddings (Joe Jonas got hitched to Sophie Turner while Nick married Priyanka Chopra; Kevin, of course, has been married to his high school sweetheart Danielle since 2009) and fatherhood (Joe welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 with the Game of Thrones actress, who’s currently expecting baby number two. Nick and Priyanka’s first daughter, Malti, was born via surrogate earlier this year.)

“It made us all better people, I think, finding brilliant partners in life. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that’s what they require of us,” Nick said. “It’s a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we’ve all felt at home. We’re having the time of our lives.”

During night one of their Vegas residency, Joe tweaked the lyrics to 2009 deep cut “Much Better” in what many fans suspected was a nod to his friendship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The JoBros also launched a new texting-based fan club in partnership with Scriber ahead of the string of shows.

Check out more from the Jonas Brothers’ People cover story below.