Jonas Brothers Announce ‘The Album’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Unveiling: Here’s When It Arrives

A new Jonas Brothers album is officially on the way! The sibling act announced the release date for their new studio set, titled The Album, on Monday (Jan. 30).

The big announcement came during the ceremony unveiling the JoBros’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” Nick Jonas said from the podium in downtown Los Angeles. “So with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement. We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5th, and we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year.”

The Album will be the Jonas Brothers’ official follow-up to their 2019 comeback Happiness Begins, which not only became their third career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, but also spawned the band’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with lead single “Sucker.”

Each of the Jonas Brothers’ wives, their parents and younger brother Frankie Jonas were on hand for the special occasion as well as collaborators Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion, who each gave remarks during the ceremony.

“Nobody’s more deserving. These guys are, in 20 years of making records, the most professional, most thoughtful and consistent band I’ve ever worked with,” the OneRepublic frontman stated. Bellion added that “these are some cold mother f–kers and the [new] music is crazy.”

Just one day earlier, Joe shared a snippet of the band’s new song “Wings” in an Instagram Reel that saw him dancing around a studio with his older and younger brothers.