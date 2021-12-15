Jonas Brothers Announce 2022 Mexico Dates for Remember This Tour: ‘Get Ready to Party’

The Jonas Brothers are heading south of the border! On Wednesday (Dec. 15), the sibling pop trio took to social media to announce two Mexican dates of their Remember This Tour.

“Mexico! Get ready to party … We are so excited to announce that we are bringing the #RememberThisTour to Mexico for two amazing nights in 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 17th at JonasBrothers.com/Tour!!” the brothers wrote on Instagram.

The pair of shows kicks off Feb. 22 with a performance at Arena CDMX in Mexico City before heading to Monterrey three days later for a follow-up on Feb. 25 at Arena Monterrey.

The Mexican mini-leg follows Joe, Nick and Kevin’s recently wrapped run of 40-plus dates across the U.S., which brought in more than $42.5 million and currently stands as the 10th highest grossing tour of 2021, according to a report by Forbes. (This pushes the brothers’ career tour earnings past the $300 million mark.)

To relive the trek, the JoBros are currently in the midst of rolling out their new miniseries, Moments Between the Moments, on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch. Executive produced by the trio as well as James Gartshore Boulter, the band’s longtime manager Phil McIntyre and touring guitarist John Taylor, the social series’ first episode takes fans behind the scenes as the band play Boston’s Fenway Park for the very first time.

The sibling act is also in the midst of playing a number of shows for the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, including stops at in New York City, Boston and Atlanta.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ Mexico tour announcement below.