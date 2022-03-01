Jonas Brothers Announce ‘Live in Vegas’ Residency

The Jonas Brothers are headed back to Sin City! On Tuesday (March 1), the sibling trio announced their new residency, Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas.

The string of shows will take place from June 3-11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas; tickets for the five dates go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“Can’t wait to be back on stage in June with my brothers! See you in Vegas!!” Kevin Jonas wrote alongside a teaser trailer for the residency on his personal Instagram feed, while Nick Jonas chimed in, “Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas.”

Explore Explore Jonas Brothers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The new dates this summer will be the JoBros’ second attempt at mounting a Vegas residency after their 2020 plans for a month-long stint at Park MGM were scrapped due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic mere weeks before they were set to take the stage.

Since then, the brothers have returned to touring with their smash Remember This Tour, which sold more than four million tickets last year and pushed the band’s career touring earning past the $300 million mark. The pop act also documented the North American trek in their social media docuseries Moments Between the Moments.

More recently, Joe Jonas and the rest of DNCE ended their years-long hiatus by teaming up with Kygo on funky comeback single “Dancing Feet” last week. The track, which marked the band’s first new music since before the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019, also came complete with a ’70s-inspired music video.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ residency announcement below.