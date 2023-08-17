Jonas Brothers Super Fan Asked Joe Jonas to Draw Her a Picture, Which She Promptly Turned Into a Tattoo

The Jonas Brothers had a busy week in Boston during their two-night stand at the TD Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday. On their first night they celebrated Joe Jonas‘ 34th birthday and youngest bro Nick suffered an unforced error when he fell into a trap door on the stage and quickly popped back up.

Joe also took some time during one of the shows to grant one super fan’s request, which she happily flipped from a temporary high to a permanent mark. In video shared by a fan named Tarryn, Jonas struts down the catwalk and spots a sign that reads: “Draw me a tattoo?” He then promptly takes a look at Tarryn and proceeds to draw a picture on her poster to squeals of delight as the show continues in the background.

In a TikTok of the moment, Tarryn shows off the result, which consisted of a crude drawing of their faces inside a box, with Joe mouthing the words “it’s me and you.” The video then jumps to a tattoo artist working on Tarryn’s leg and the big reveal of the faces on her shin and the caption, “Best night of my life!!!” In comments she wrote, “I almost threw up making eye contact with him omfg.”

It’s not the first time Joe has flashed his spontaneous ink master skills. Back in January he also spotted a sign that read “Joe, draw my next tattoo” with a similar blank box just begging for a JoBro original design. That time, Joe sketched sketched out a cloud with a lightning bolt coming out of it, which the fan promptly got inked on her ankle. Eagle-eyed Jonatics noted that the image coordinated with the song the Bros were singing at that moment, “Strangers,” which features the lyric: “I just saw the lightning strike.”

So, yes, it apparently is a thing now.

Check out Tarryn’s TikTok below.