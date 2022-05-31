JoJo Siwa’s XOMG POP Goes Off Like a ‘Mini Explosion’ on ‘AGT’: Watch

America’s Got Talent is back on our screens, and, for Tuesday night’s (May 31) season 17 premiere, XOMG POP provided all the screams.

XOMG POP was founded by JoJo Siwa and mom Jessalynn, both of whom stood in the wings as the sparkly girl group lit up the room with an original song, “Candy Hearts.”

“I’m guessing this is about world domination,” Simon Cowell said ahead of the performance. He was only half kidding.

The energetic routine was slick and colorful and had the youngsters in the audience grooving along.

This wasn’t just the kick-off of AGT, it will be remembered for the debut presentation of Siwa’s new project.

“Wow, that’s how you do it,” Cowell enthused afterwards.

“You should have your own show, you should be touring, and I think that’s exactly what you’re going to do,” fellow judge Howie Mandel remarked.

“That was so much fun. Every little girl in America is gonna go crazy when they see you on AGT,” Sofia Vergara added.

Cowell didn’t like it, however. He loved it. “What’s there to not like about you. Your energy, your enthusiasm. It was like a mini explosion,” he said. “I’m really, really, really excited and happy that you came to audition for us.

And with this, the troupe scored four “yeses” and they progress to the next round.

Watch below.