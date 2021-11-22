×
Skip to main content
Account

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best with two perfect performances.

JoJo Siwa, Jenna Johnson
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on 'Dancing With The Stars.' ABC/Eric McCandless

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars.

On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.

The judged love it too.

Explore

Explore

JoJo Siwa

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“You’ve just proved it doesn’t matter if it’s two girls dancing together, two guys, if it’s good dancing magic happens,” Len Goodman enthused.

His fellow judge Bruno Tonioli described the performance as “nuclear fusion.”

Related

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Tangos to Queen on 'Dancing With The Stars': Watch

The pair also danced a freestyle to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” a routine that enabled Siwa to flaunt everything she’s got, including an epic lift.

“That was beyond amazing,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. “When I watch you dance, I feel safe for the future because you are such an incredible role model.”

The pair couldn’t have done any better, as they went on to collect combined perfect score of 80.

Was it enough to win?

For Siwa’s fans, sadly, no. In a leftfield moment, former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach bagged the big prize, leaving JoJo and Jenna in second place.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad