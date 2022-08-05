John Legend Talks Fractured Relationship With Kanye West Over Presidential Run: ‘We Really Haven’t Been Close Since Then’

Kanye West‘s 2020 presidential run was divisive. It caused some fans to question the judgement of the rapper (who now goes by Ye), and it even caused a rift with one of his oldest collaborators, John Legend. In an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod for his Axe Files podcast, Legend discussed how his one-time musical compatriot and producer went from a friend and studio confidant to a more distant acquaintance after West’s disastrous White House bid.
“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be, because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” Legend said of the Donda rapper who heartily embraced disgraced former president Trump and proudly displayed No. 45’s signature red MAGA hat on social media during the 2020 race. “He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons.”
And while Legend knows he was not alone in shunning West’s fool’s errand campaign — which garnered an anemic 60,000 votes out of more than 158 million cast — he said that Kanye was “not happy about that … we really haven’t been close since then.”
When asked what people might not get about Ye, Legend praised the MC for being very open about his mental health struggles and being “very real” and upfront with his opinions and his challenges. “I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get,” Legend said. “I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”
Before chronicling their fractured relationship, Legend dove into how he first met Ye — when both were music strivers new to New York and trying to hustle up a demo to break through. “He was in a position to really help me as a producer, and he began to have more and more connections in the business,” he said of West, who at the time signed Legend to his production company, Good Music, which eventually helped the singer get a deal with Columbia Records in 2004.
Legend also discussed his FREEAMERICA project talking on mass incarceration, as well as his racial equality-focused Human Level organization, and how his mother’ struggles with self-medicating may have inspired his career-long interest in social justice and criminal justice reform. “Sometimes, particularly when you’re younger, you don’t see the macro view of things. You’re just seeing what’s happening in your life. And then as someone who avoided getting in trouble with the police, I saw that I was able to do that,” he said. “And you start to see everything through the lens of individual responsibility. You’re thinking, ‘Well, my mother made mistakes. She coped with her trauma and her tragedy in the wrong way, and this caused consequences for her.’ And then I had multiple friends, you know, who got in trouble with the law. You know, some of them were hustling, they were drug dealing. They were involved in situations they shouldn’t have been in.”
So, as a younger man, he focused on the mistakes his friends made, not about the fact that the laws they were sanctioned under “were written by men and women with frailties and with political points of view.” Those perspectives, he said, helped to put the U.S. in a place where we have the most incarcerated citizens of any country in the world. After reading up on the issues that fueled his interest, Legend said he tried to find a way to apply all that knowledge.