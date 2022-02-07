Joe Jonas Teases ‘It’s Go Time’ on a ‘New Era’ of Music: ‘There’s So Many Different Projects’

Joe Jonas has a few surprises up his sleeve. On Sunday night (Feb. 6), the Jonas Brothers singer spilled the tea on plans for new music he has coming down the pipeline.

“It’s go time,” the middle JoBro wrote with a smiling devil emoji as a teaser featuring his new music plays over top of the clip. “There’s so many different projects in the works that I can’t wait to start telling you all about. I’ve had such an amazing holiday break spending time with family & friends and now I’m ready to get back to it.

“My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move,” he continued. “New music. New vibes. New flavors. New collaborations. All of this is on the way and will be here… soon!!! New era incoming… Let’s get it!”

In a separate profile published in Rolling Stone on Monday (Feb. 7), the “Cake By the Ocean” singer revealed that one of those new projects includes a DNCE comeback, though the band’s lineup has shifted with the departure of keyboardist Cole Whittle.

After a four-year hiatus, Jonas has a completely new vision for the pop-rock act he launched in 2015. “I can kind of foresee it becoming this E Street Band where members come and go,” he told the magazine. “It could be a great opportunity to have some special guests, like obviously Ryan [Tedder], who is a fantastic musician. I can totally see him hopping up onstage here and there. He’s kind of busy, but I think it would be a fun concept.”

The first single of DNCE’s second act, a collaboration with Kygo titled “Dancing Feet,” will be released soon, with Rolling Stone reporting that the music video for the track is being filmed this week.

“It’s really happy. It’s that feeling of not really giving a f–k and enjoying life to the fullest. I think what DNCE always did so well was bring joy to people, which is what I wanted to do with this new batch of music,” Jonas said, adding, “In the past with the Jonas Brothers, I used to carry a lot of trauma when new projects would present themselves because you could only focus on one thing at a time…It has just presented itself to be more creative when there wasn’t a timeline on any of it.”

Check out Joe’s TikTok tease below.